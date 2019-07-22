Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for BARBARA O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA (WILSON) O'BRIEN

BARBARA (WILSON) O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, Barbara (Wilson) Of Norwood, formerly of Plymouth, passed away at the age of 75, Saturday, July 13 in her home surrounded by family. Wife of her beloved late husband, Robert O'Brien, and mother to her loving children, Robert of Beverly, Edward of Dedham, James and his wife Tammy of Stoughton, and Sean and his wife Kelly of Norfolk. Loving grandmother of Robbie and his wife Laci, Shane, Jake, Maci, and great-grandmother to Victoria. She was the daughter of the late James and Violet Wilson. Dear sister of the late James Wilson, and survived by her devoted brother Michael Florentino. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service and Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held on Saturday, July 27, starting at 11:00 am at Knollwood Memorial Park, 319 High St., Canton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to a charity of your choosing. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2019
