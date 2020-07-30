Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA NEILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA P. (FOGARTY) NEILSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA P. (FOGARTY) NEILSON Obituary
NEILSON, Barbara P. (Fogarty) Of Dedham, July 29. Beloved wife of the late George N. "Sparky" Neilson, and dear mother of George N., and his wife Joyce, of Dedham, and David J., and his wife Shirley, of NC. Proud grandmother of Scott of CT, Timothy of AZ, Edward of FL, and Matthew of FL. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Mary Long, Anna Molineaux, and Jean Gardner. Visiting Hours Sat., 10 to noon at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM followed by a Funeral Service at noon in the funeral home. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heritage Baptist Church Flood Relief Fund, c/o Heritage Baptist Church, 615 Washington St., Norwood, MA 02062 would be appreciated. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Barbara P. (Fogarty) NEILSON
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -