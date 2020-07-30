|
NEILSON, Barbara P. (Fogarty) Of Dedham, July 29. Beloved wife of the late George N. "Sparky" Neilson, and dear mother of George N., and his wife Joyce, of Dedham, and David J., and his wife Shirley, of NC. Proud grandmother of Scott of CT, Timothy of AZ, Edward of FL, and Matthew of FL. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Mary Long, Anna Molineaux, and Jean Gardner. Visiting Hours Sat., 10 to noon at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM followed by a Funeral Service at noon in the funeral home. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heritage Baptist Church Flood Relief Fund, c/o Heritage Baptist Church, 615 Washington St., Norwood, MA 02062 would be appreciated. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2020