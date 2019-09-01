Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
For more information about
BARBARA MELANSON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA MELANSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA R. (QUINN) MELANSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA R. (QUINN) MELANSON Obituary
MELANSON, Barbara R. (Quinn) Of Carlisle, died August 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Chester J. Melanson, Jr. Survived by her four children and their spouses, Marybeth Rubin and Barry of Methuen, Stephen Melanson and Diane of Chelmsford, Paul Melanson and Mary Anne of Paramus, NJ and Thomas Melanson and Denise of Barrington, NH, her beloved grandchildren, Diana Rosella, Barry Rubin, Jr., Amy, Drew, Melissa, Christian and Elizabeth Melanson, Ashley Bereman and Tyler Pitman, great-grandchildren, Ariana Constant, Collin, Griffin and Brynn Rosella and Violet and Nina Bereman. Visitation will take place at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Tues., Sept. 3, from 8:30 to 9:45 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Irene Church, 187 East St., Carlisle, at 10:30 AM. For obituary and directions please visit:

www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
Download Now