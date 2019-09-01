|
MELANSON, Barbara R. (Quinn) Of Carlisle, died August 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Chester J. Melanson, Jr. Survived by her four children and their spouses, Marybeth Rubin and Barry of Methuen, Stephen Melanson and Diane of Chelmsford, Paul Melanson and Mary Anne of Paramus, NJ and Thomas Melanson and Denise of Barrington, NH, her beloved grandchildren, Diana Rosella, Barry Rubin, Jr., Amy, Drew, Melissa, Christian and Elizabeth Melanson, Ashley Bereman and Tyler Pitman, great-grandchildren, Ariana Constant, Collin, Griffin and Brynn Rosella and Violet and Nina Bereman. Visitation will take place at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Tues., Sept. 3, from 8:30 to 9:45 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Irene Church, 187 East St., Carlisle, at 10:30 AM. For obituary and directions please visit:
www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 2, 2019