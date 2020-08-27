RUBIN, Barbara Deingott Age 90, of Naples, FL and Newton, MA passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 of natural causes. Beloved wife of Richard Rubin with whom she shared 55 years of marriage. Barbara was born in Bridgeport, CT on May 3, 1930, daughter of Sam and Sayde Diengott who soon moved to Boston and then Newton where the family settled and thrived. From large family gatherings at their home in Newton to hosting children, grandchildren, and other extended family on Martha's Vineyard for many summers, Barbara was the quintessential Mom who brought everyone together. Barbara's artistic talents created wonderful works in ceramics and mixed media, including extraordinary papier étoiles pieces, which will be admired forever. Her creativity was also demonstrated as a cook: she could visit a restaurant, taste a new dish and without a recipe, recreate it at home for her family and friends. Barbara was also a wonderful special needs teacher working for almost 20 years at the Horace Mann school in Newton. Loving mother of Nancy Rubin Sussman, Susan Rubin Thorne and her husband Bill, the late Amy Bernstone Cowan, and to family members Phil Cowan, Steven Sussman and John Rubin Sharp. Cherished grandmother of Noah Cowan, Sara Sussman Kirkwood, Rachael Sussman Kretman, Dean, Evan, Wesley and Monica Thorne. Loving great grandmother to Otto, Abe, Nora and Leo. Devoted sister of Sandy Stone and her late husbands John Woog and Hugh Stone, the late Fred Diengott and his surviving wife Ruth Diengott, sister-in-law to Alan Rubin and his late wife Liz, Judith Rubin Bush and her husband Phil and cousin-in-law Dotty Goodman. Fond aunt to her many nieces and nephews and their families. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com
