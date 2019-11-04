|
MCKAY, Barbara Ruth Age 86, of O'Fallon, IL. Born May 9, 1933 in Boston, MA to Theodore F. Wooding and Gertrude Elizabeth, nee Colwill, died Sunday morning, November 3, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Barbara grew up in Westwood, MA, and lived in Kennebunk, ME, Orlando, FL, various towns in MA, and her final residence was in O'Fallon, IL. She was a devout Catholic, very strong in her faith. She was a volunteer at Memorial Hospital and the YMCA Live Strong program for many years. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was an avid researcher of family history and genealogy. She loved the beaches in Florida, the coast of Maine, and the mountains in Vermont and New Hampshire. She loved to paint, read, do crossword puzzles and she loved watching baseball, but more than anything she loved her family. She attended Westwood High School in Westwood, MA and achieved her Bachelor's degree from Rollins College in Winter Park, FL. She worked as a realtor in Florida for many years, and a Human Resource manager for Holiday Inn and The Children's Place.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Anthony McKay, her parents, her sisters Patricia Beksha, Dorothy Richards, Jacqueline Ryan and her brother Alan Wooding.
Surviving are her children Patricia Denise (Mike) Daniels of Eustis, FL, Joseph Robert (Richelle "Risa") McKay of O'Fallon, IL, Diana Marie (Casey) Holder of Eustis, FL, Christopher Francis McKay of Daytona Beach, FL, and Sean Michael (Heidi) McKay of Hendersonville, NC; her grandchildren Elizabeth Marie Romero, Matthew Edward Williamson, Meagan Richelle McKay, Ian Joseph McKay, Thomas Andrew Johnston, Anthony Lee Johnston, Sean Michael Johnston, Christopher Alec McKay, Cameron Michael McKay, Brooke Ann McKay, and Sarah Smith; also, her great-grandchildren Aidan Lee Mathis, Mason Lee Barber, Kaylee Marie Romero, Aryana Jayde Romero, Liam Matthew Williamson, Ledger James Williamson, Shaelyn Skye Johnston, Leilani Marie Johnston, and Lincoln Robert Johnston; her sister Elaine Cameron and her brothers Theodore Wooding, Jr., Stephen Wooding, Robert Wooding, Douglas Wooding, Kevin Wooding and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations are suggested to .
The family will receive friends from 5 - 8 pm, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'FALLON, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 625 St. Nicholas Dr., O'Fallon, IL with Rev. James Deiters presiding. Burial will be at Norfolk Cemetery, Norfolk, MA. Wolfersberger Funeral Home
O'Fallon, IL
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019