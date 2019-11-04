Boston Globe Obituaries
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3681
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
625 St. Nicholas Dr
O'Fallon, IL
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Norfolk Cemetery
Norfolk, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA MCKAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA RUTH MCKAY


1933 - 2019
BARBARA RUTH MCKAY Obituary
McKAY, Barbara Ruth Age 86, of O'Fallon, IL. Born May 9, 1933 in Boston, MA, to Theodore F. Wooding and Gertrude Elizabeth, nee Colwill, died Sunday morning, November 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. Barbara grew up in Westwood, MA, and lived in Kennebunk, ME, Orlando, FL, various towns in MA, and her final residence was in O'Fallon, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Anthony McKay; her parents, her sisters Patricia Beksha, Dorothy Richards, Jacqueline Ryan and her brother Alan Wooding. Surviving are her children Patricia (Mike) Daniels of Eustis, FL, Joseph (Richelle) McKay of O'Fallon, IL, Diana (Casey) Holder of Eustis, FL, Christopher McKay of Daytona Beach, FL, and Sean (Heidi) McKay of Hendersonville, NC; her 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; her sister Elaine Cameron and her brothers Theodore Wooding, Jr., Stephen Wooding, Robert Wooding, Douglas Wooding and Kevin Wooding. Memorial donations are suggested to . Online condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com Graveside Services 1 pm, Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 at Norfolk Cemetery, Norfolk, MA. Visiting Hours: Visitation 5-8 pm, Tuesday at Wolfersberger Funeral Home. Mass 10:30 am, Wednesday at St. Nicholas Church, O'Fallon, IL.

View the online memorial for Barbara Ruth McKAY
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019
