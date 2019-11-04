|
|
McKAY, Barbara Ruth Age 86, of O'Fallon, IL. Born May 9, 1933 in Boston, MA, to Theodore F. Wooding and Gertrude Elizabeth, nee Colwill, died Sunday morning, November 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. Barbara grew up in Westwood, MA, and lived in Kennebunk, ME, Orlando, FL, various towns in MA, and her final residence was in O'Fallon, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Anthony McKay; her parents, her sisters Patricia Beksha, Dorothy Richards, Jacqueline Ryan and her brother Alan Wooding. Surviving are her children Patricia (Mike) Daniels of Eustis, FL, Joseph (Richelle) McKay of O'Fallon, IL, Diana (Casey) Holder of Eustis, FL, Christopher McKay of Daytona Beach, FL, and Sean (Heidi) McKay of Hendersonville, NC; her 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; her sister Elaine Cameron and her brothers Theodore Wooding, Jr., Stephen Wooding, Robert Wooding, Douglas Wooding and Kevin Wooding. Memorial donations are suggested to . Online condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com Graveside Services 1 pm, Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 at Norfolk Cemetery, Norfolk, MA. Visiting Hours: Visitation 5-8 pm, Tuesday at Wolfersberger Funeral Home. Mass 10:30 am, Wednesday at St. Nicholas Church, O'Fallon, IL.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019