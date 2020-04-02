Boston Globe Obituaries
BARBARA S. (SHINN) HOPPER

HOPPER, Barbara S. (Shinn) Of Reading, formerly of Boxford, age 85, beloved wife of Edmond L. Hopper, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Sawtelle Family Hospice in Reading. Active member of Trinity Episcopal Church and several civic circles in the Boxford and Topsfield areas. Surviving Barbara in addition to her husband is her daughter, Elizabeth Hopper Whitelam and her husband Paul Whitelam of Reading, her sons, Mark Hopper and his wife Catherine of Danville, CA and Doug Hopper of San Francisco, CA, her 3 grandchildren, Lauren Hopper, Bryce Hopper and Lucy Whitelam, her sister-in-law, Millie Shinn, niece, Betsy Shinn and her nephews, Peter and Jeffrey Shinn. Her Funeral Services will be held privately. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62) DANVERS. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Barbara's memory to , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
