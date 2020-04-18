Boston Globe Obituaries
SISTER BARBARA SC SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN, Sister Barbara SC (Robert Timothy) of Mt. St. Vincent, Wellesley Hills, on April 13, 2020. A Sister of Charity for 60 years who was missioned in Ste. Foy, Quebec; Machester and Derry, NH; St. Patrick's, Lawrence, St. Peter's, Lowell, St. Peter's, Dorchester; South Weymouth, West Roxbury, Randolph and Elizabeth Seton Residence, Wellesley. Beloved daughter of the late Timothy and Emily (Altomare) Sullivan. Sister of Patricia Rideout, Kathleen Riley, Marie McLoughlin, Robert Sullivan and the late Timothy Sullivan. Also survived by all her sisters in community. Wake and Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a date to be announced later. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home www.bradyfallon.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
