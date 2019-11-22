|
PECK, Barbara Scoble Age 93, of Lakewood, CA, originally from Westwood, MA, passed away peacefully at her home on November 17. Wife of the late Leroy (Bud) Peck. Daughter of the late William and Aletha Scoble of Westwood, MA. Sister of the late Paul Scoble of Westwood, MA. Survived by her niece Elizabeth McAllister of Rochester, NH and her nephew William Scoble and his wife Paula of Westwood, MA; their children and grandchildren, her sister-in-law Anne Scoble, her dear cousin Gerry Stanton of Norwood, MA and many other loving cousins. Also survived by her stepchildren John Peck and wife Alys of Redding, CA, Ellen Lott and husband Shawn of Rawlins, WY, Donna Nichols and husband Tom of Franklin, ID, and David Peck and wife Heather of Rio Linda, CA. She leaves behind her dear friend of over 60 years, B.J. Winslow, of Lakewood, CA. Barbara was a teacher in the Long Beach School District for over 30 years and a dedicated volunteer at Rancho Los Alamitos. She was a graduate of Westwood High School and Bridgewater State Teachers College. She taught first in Athol, MA in the early 1950's, and then moved west to teach for a year in New Mexico, before moving to California. She had traveled in Europe and was an avid hiker, including in the Grand Canyon and in the mountains of the West and in New England. The family would like to thank her friends, neighbors and caregivers for their love, care, and support for Barbara. In keeping with her wishes, all arrangements will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to The Rancho Los Alamitos, 6400 Bixby Hill Road, Long Beach, CA 90815 or at www.rancholosalamitos.org Holden-Dunn-Lawler
