BARBARA SHEILA (KAISER) BARBER
BARBER, Barbara Sheila (Kaiser) Of North Attleboro, MA, formerly of Brockton, MA and Zephyr Hills, FL. Entered into rest September 11, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Merrill Barber. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Sadie (Tattlebaum) Kaiser. She was predeceased by her sister, the late Rachel Goldenfield. Loving mother of Debra Denecke and her husband Edwin, and Dr. Philip Barber. Cherished grandmother of Caraleah Denecke and the late Stephen Denecke. Funeral Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Monday September, 14 at 1:00 PM. VIEW SERVICE LIVE STREAM AT: www.distantlink.com/stanetskymemorial.html A private burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. There will be no shiva observance due to Covid-19 restrictions. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Barbara may be donated to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or online at www.alz.org www.stanetskycanton.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
