CONNOLLY, Barbara Smith Of East Sandwich, MA, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Decatur House. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Daniel Connolly.
Born in Brockton, MA a daughter of the late Dan Milton and Hilda (Robinson) Smith.
Mrs. Connolly had worked as an administrator for MIT for 37 years, where she was unrivaled in her typing prowess with complex equations and last minute thesis papers, she was an avid reader, consummate host and inseparable from her dog Kendra.
She is survived by her sisters, Mary Sandone of Marlton, NJ, Drucilla Forristall of Billerica, MA, Robin Borden of Naples, FL; a brother Richard Smith of Cinnaminson, NJ; many nieces and nephews, friends and dear neighbors.
Services, and Burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery at a later date in Dorcester, MA. Arrangements by the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 154 Route 6A, SANDWICH, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019