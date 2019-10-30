Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
154 Route 6A
Sandwich, MA 02563
(508) 888-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA CONNOLLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA SMITH CONNOLLY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA SMITH CONNOLLY Obituary
CONNOLLY, Barbara Smith Of East Sandwich, MA, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Decatur House. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Daniel Connolly.

Born in Brockton, MA a daughter of the late Dan Milton and Hilda (Robinson) Smith.

Mrs. Connolly had worked as an administrator for MIT for 37 years, where she was unrivaled in her typing prowess with complex equations and last minute thesis papers, she was an avid reader, consummate host and inseparable from her dog Kendra.

She is survived by her sisters, Mary Sandone of Marlton, NJ, Drucilla Forristall of Billerica, MA, Robin Borden of Naples, FL; a brother Richard Smith of Cinnaminson, NJ; many nieces and nephews, friends and dear neighbors.

Services, and Burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery at a later date in Dorcester, MA. Arrangements by the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 154 Route 6A, SANDWICH, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -