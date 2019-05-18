|
|
BENWAY, Barbara T. (Ward) Of Walpole, formerly or Norwood, May 17, age 64, after a long illness. Daughter of the late George and Jean (Napoli) Ward. Beloved mother of Stephen T. Benway. Loving sister of Bonita Ward, Patricia Cavanaugh, Teresa Ward, Mary Casinelli and her husband Arthur, Donna Ward and her husband Bert Cote, also survived by nieces, nephews and grandnieces.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Cedars or Lebanon Church, 61 Rockwood Street, Jamaica Plain, Wed. morning at 10. Relatives and friends invited to the Visiting Hours at the Alexander F. Thomas and Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common Street, WALPOLE, Tues. evening from 4 - 8. Interment in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions or guestbook please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas and Sons FH
Walpole (508) 668-0154
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019