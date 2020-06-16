Home

BARBARA T. (MCSORLEY) KEEFFE

KEEFFE, Barbara T. (McSorley) Of Arlington, June 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Joseph G. Keeffe. Loving mother of Joseph, Jr. and his wife Kathy of Arlington, Mark and his wife Patti of Atkinson, NH, Peter and his wife Michelle of Derry, NH, and James and his wife Patricia of Sterling. Adored 'Gramma' of Morgan, Brendan, Megan, Whitney, Kristen, Breanne, Cory, Rachel, Rose, Kerry, and the late Andrew. Loving great-grandmother to Colvin, McKinley, Aria, Brielle, Kiersten, and Callaghan. Dear sister of the late Mary Garvey, Patricia Kelley, and James and Noreen McSorley. Barbara was a proud graduate of Salem State College and Boston College, where she earned her Master's degree in English Literature. Barbara was an elementary school teacher in the Town of Arlington for over twenty-five years and was a past President of the Arlington Catholic Women's Club. Due to current health precautions, all Funeral Services will be private. Interment in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Fidelity House, 51 Medford St., Arlington, MA 02474. For online condolences, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020
