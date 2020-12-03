McCARTY, Barbara T. (Lydon) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Rusheenamanagh Carna, County Galway, Ireland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on December 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. McCarty. Loving mother of Marie and her husband Jim Zaylor, Jean and her husband Patrick Cahill, Daniel and his wife Janice McCarty, Patricia Keohan, and John and his wife Peggy McCarty. Loving grandmother of Emily and Grace Zaylor, Lauren, Jillian and Patrick Cahill, Hannah, Sarah and Daniel McCarty, Hope Keohan and Matthew and S?an McCarty. Devoted sister of the late Mary Fahey, Margaret Walsh and Coleman, Patrick, John, Michael, and Val Lydon. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Barbara's sense of humor and beautiful smile will always be remembered by the lives of those she touched. Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Monday, December 7 at 10:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in The Holy Name Church at 11:30 am. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Sunday, December 6 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
