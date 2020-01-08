|
SHAPIRO, Barbara T. (Ansel) Of Canton, MA, longtime resident of Stoughton, MA and formerly of Dorchester and Mattapan, MA, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Barbara was born in Boston on February 23, 1935, daughter to the late State Senator Julius Ansel and late Lillian (Karp) Ansel. She is survived by her husband Saul Shapiro and her daughter Donna Donovan of Canton, MA and her son Dr. Michael Shapiro and his wife Laurie Shapiro of Raynham, MA. She leaves behind one granddaughter, Ashley Donovan, and three grandsons, Jacob Donovan, Matthew Shapiro and Brian Shapiro as well as two nieces, Jodi Kelly and her husband Glenn Kelly and Wendy Ansel. One nephew, James Ansel, predeceased her. Barbara graduated from Jeremiah Burke High School in 1952. She was an active and enthusiastic member, planning and attending many reunions with her high school friends. Barbara worked in various businesses throughout her lifetime. Upon retiring, she and her husband spent winters in Florida enjoying life with many close friends and relatives. She loved playing games, especially cards and Mahjong. Barbara enjoyed traveling; she visited islands with her friends and Disneyworld with her grandchildren. She and Sonny also loved trying out new restaurants. Barbara was a vibrant, gregarious, clever and loving person who will be missed by her family and all of her great friends. Services will be held at Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington Street, Canton, MA 02021 on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Observances at the home of her daughter, Donna Donavan, 33 Wentworth Rd., Canton, MA from 2- 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lifeworks, 789 Clapboardtree Street, Westwood, MA 02090 Schlossberg's Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781.828.6990 SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020