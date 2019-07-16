Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Brendan's Church
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Brendan's Church
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA WAGGETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA T. (CONNOLLY) WAGGETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA T. (CONNOLLY) WAGGETT Obituary
WAGGETT, Barbara T. (Connolly) Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully, at home July 15th. Beloved wife of the late Frederick A. Waggett. Devoted mother of Frederick Waggett & Olive Fitzpatrick of Falmouth, Michael Waggett & his wife Christine of Saugus, Kevin Waggett & his wife Janet of Falmouth, and Gerard Waggett of Dorchester. Sister of George "Eddie" Connolly of Dorchester & the late Mary, Martin, John and Margaret Connolly. Grandmother of Taylor, Norma, Ava & Matthew Waggett, Brian & Lauren Blanchard. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Brendan's Church, Dorchester, Friday morning, July 19th at 10:30 am. Visiting Hour 9 to 10 am, prior to the Mass. Burial Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Brendan's School, 29 Rita Rd., Dorchester, MA 02124. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Barbara T. (Connolly) WAGGETT
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now