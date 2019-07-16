|
WAGGETT, Barbara T. (Connolly) Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully, at home July 15th. Beloved wife of the late Frederick A. Waggett. Devoted mother of Frederick Waggett & Olive Fitzpatrick of Falmouth, Michael Waggett & his wife Christine of Saugus, Kevin Waggett & his wife Janet of Falmouth, and Gerard Waggett of Dorchester. Sister of George "Eddie" Connolly of Dorchester & the late Mary, Martin, John and Margaret Connolly. Grandmother of Taylor, Norma, Ava & Matthew Waggett, Brian & Lauren Blanchard. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Brendan's Church, Dorchester, Friday morning, July 19th at 10:30 am. Visiting Hour 9 to 10 am, prior to the Mass. Burial Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Brendan's School, 29 Rita Rd., Dorchester, MA 02124. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
