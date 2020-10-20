SOLOMON, Barbara Tesse (Gordenstein) Age 88, died peacefully in Westwood, MA on October 14, 2020. Barbara was the daughter of the late Samuel Gordenstein and the late Ethel (Blassberg) Gordenstein. Born and raised in Springfield, MA, Barbara also lived in Longmeadow, MA and Fort Lauderdale, FL. Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband of 37 years, Sidney Solomon, her devoted brother, Arnold Gordenstein, and her son, Steven Solomon, who sadly died too soon. Barbara leaves behind her cherished daughter and best friend, Susan (Solomon) Kaplan, her loving son-in-law, Evan Kaplan, and her beloved granddaughters, Sydney and Danielle Kaplan. "Nanny" to her granddaughters, Barbara was an integral part of their lives, an indispensable confidant whom they will sorely miss. Barbara also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Solange De Azambuja Lira, as well as her nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored; Jessica (Gordenstein) Greene, Samuel Lira Gordenstein (Mariana), Andre Lira Gordenstein (Carisa), Amanda Lira Gordenstein Montes (Alex) and Rebeca Lira Gordenstein (Daniel). Barbara graduated from Classical High School in Springfield, MA. She attended Syracuse University, University of Connecticut, and Laboratory Institute of Merchandising (LIM) in New York City. Barbara worked in the fashion industry in New York as a buyer and editorial writer. She later moved back to Springfield, where she married, raised her family, and continued working part-time in fashion and editorial writing. Barbara was a lover of the arts and studied painting and figure drawing as an adult. She was involved with ballet as a student and continued to take class well into her late 60's. She also served as President of the Fort Lauderdale Ballet Company, now known as Fort Lauderdale Ballet Classique. Barbara's other pursuits included supporting the Sunrise Swim Club, Masters Swimming, and volunteering as a swim coach for Special Olympics
. Barbara had dementia for the last decade of her life, but never lost her spark, wit, or ability to give an excellent compliment. Her family felt fortunate and blessed that she recognized and appreciated them until the end. She died at White Oak Cottages at Fox Hill Village in Westwood, MA. Her family is deeply grateful for the support, love, and compassionate care she received. Private burial was held Oct. 16th. Donations in her memory may be made to Special Olympics
Connecticut, 2666 State Street, Suite 1, Hamden, CT, 06517. All donations will go directly to the swim team that Barbara coached. View the online memorial for Barbara Tesse (Gordenstein) SOLOMON