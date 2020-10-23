COCCA, Barbara Theresa (Ascolese) Of Newton Highlands, passed away on October 15, 2020 at the age of 86 surrounded by her loving family after a valiant fight with cancer. She was born on October 11, 1934 to the late Anthony and Josephine Ascolese of Newton Highlands. Beloved sister of Deacon Michael Ascolese and his wife Jean of Cincinnati, OH and her late brother Francis Ascolese of Venice, FL. Loving mother of Christine Fopiano and her husband Michael of Lexington, MA and Theresa Catino and her husband Steven of Stoneham, MA. Adoring grandmother of Melissa Fopiano of New York City, Sara Fopiano of Boston and Stephanie Catino of Stoneham. Dear Aunt Bootsie of Timothy Ascolese, Mark (Barbara) Ascolese, Christopher (Margaret) Ascolese, Richard (Robin) Ascolese, Kevin (Sofia) Ascolese and Jacqueline (Bill) Fiore. She will be greatly missed by her great and great-great-nieces and nephews and her loving cousins and friends. A retired registered nurse, Barbara graduated from Newton High School and Mount Auburn School of Nursing. She worked as a surgical nursing supervisor at several Boston hospitals for the majority of her career. She went back to school and received her Bachelor's degree in psychology from Emmanuel College. She spent the latter part of her career in the Departments of Public Health in Boston and Newton. Barbara was an avid Red Sox fan, had a magical green thumb, enjoyed the traditions of the holidays and loved to share her joy of baking with friends and family. She was a true warrior, caretaker and trailblazer. She built the foundation for her successes and those of her daughters and granddaughters with unwavering love. Barbara's friends and loved ones always looked to her for support and guidance. She will remain present in the lives of many. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a Funeral Mass and interment in Newton Cemetery will be held at a later date. She was deeply grateful for the care she received from her team at Dana-Farber, 7th floor, especially Dr. Peter Enzinger, Mike Casey, NP and Maura Ferguson, RN. Gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Barbara T. Cocca to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or www.dana-farber.org/gift
Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com View the online memorial for Barbara Theresa (Ascolese) COCCA