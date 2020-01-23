Boston Globe Obituaries
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:00 AM
Holy Name Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
BARBARA V. (GILL) MURPHY

BARBARA V. (GILL) MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, Barbara V. (Gill) Of Roslindale, January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edmund F. Murphy. Loving mother of Edmund P. Murphy and his wife Suzanne of Naples, FL, and Barbara A. Harrow and her husband William Harrow of Roslindale. Devoted grandmother of Liam D. Harrow of Roslindale, and Edmund James "EJ" Murphy of Naples, FL. Funeral from The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Thursday, January 30, at 9:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in The Holy Name Church at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 29, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the .

www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
