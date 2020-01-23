|
|
MURPHY, Barbara V. (Gill) Of Roslindale, January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edmund F. Murphy. Loving mother of Edmund P. Murphy and his wife Suzanne of Naples, FL, and Barbara A. Harrow and her husband William Harrow of Roslindale. Devoted grandmother of Liam D. Harrow of Roslindale, and Edmund James "EJ" Murphy of Naples, FL. Funeral from The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Thursday, January 30, at 9:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in The Holy Name Church at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 29, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the .
www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020