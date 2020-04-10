|
|
VENTURELLI, Barbara Venturelli, Barbara Eleanor Elizabeth Riedl was given the gift of life on May 24, 1937 as a daughter of the late Annemarie and Otmar Riedl of Agen, France, Munich, Germany, and Landis Township, NJ. Also preceded in death by her sister, Anne McHenry. Barbara graduated from the Boston City Hospital School of Nursing and went on to spend her career as a psychiatric nurse caring for her patients and bringing awareness and advocacy to all who struggled. She was fearless. She listened. She learned. She found purpose. She was a true professional. Barbara found the love and light of her heart with the late John Peter Venturelli of Somerville, MA, who passed in 1986. A satisfyingly proud and devoted mother of Paula-Jean and her husband Paul DiMartino of Mansfield, Peter John Venturelli and his wife Catherine of Duxbury, and Michael Riedl Venturelli and his wife Michelle of Arlington. With an abundance of patience and generosity, Babs cherished being the loving matriarch and Grammy of Andrew, Alison, and Jake DiMartino of Mansfield; Lily, Jack, and Ruby Venturelli of Duxbury; and Owen, Tyler, and Lindsey Kate Venturelli of Arlington. With her unrivaled strength, resilience and fierce independence, Barbara remained a role-model and left her imprint with so many trusted friends and foes. Her strong faith was formed early and was further bonded within the St. Agnes community. She thrived during her 46 years of Sun Valley summers. She loved sharing cups of tea, and found great relaxation in her books and puzzles. As only Barbara had imagined, she slipped away peacefully and made it through the exit with grace. On her terms, she gave back her life on April 8th, 2020 under the lights of a full pink super-moon, a color she was not very fond of. Our mom will always be remembered, loved and celebrated. All Services are currently Private. To send a condolence, please visit www.Keefefuneralhome.com Gifts in Barbara's memory may be made to the Fidelity House Community Center of Arlington or the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 11, 2020