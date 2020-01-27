Boston Globe Obituaries
John-Lawrence Funeral Home
3778 Falmouth Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
(508) 428-5704
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:30 AM
Church of Our Lady of the Assumption
76 Wianno Avenue
Osterville, MA
HALPIN, Barbara (Ann) Watson Our loving mother and grandmother died on January 25, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Daughter of the late Francis Joseph Watson and Mary Katherine Kirvan. Loving wife of the late Gerard A. Halpin, Jr., with whom she was married for 44 years. Barbara was a graduate of Regis College in Weston, MA, and after raising her two children she returned to the college to work in a variety of roles for over 30 years. Barbara had a huge zest for life and she lived it to the fullest, even after her illness made it hard for her. She was an active participant in her church community and loved outings with her friends and family. Barbara loved animals and, most particularly, her pets, who brought true joy to her life. Survivors include her son Gerard A. Halpin, III and his wife Mary Lee of Boston and Cotuit, her daughter, Mary Halpin and her husband Daniel Parent of Providence and Sandwich and her most beloved grandchildren, Brian and his fiancee Phoebe, Emily and Chris. Visiting Hour on January 29, 2020, from 10:00 - 11:00 am, at the John-Lawrence Funeral Home, 3778 Falmouth Road, MARSTON MILLS, MA 02648. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am at the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, 76 Wianno Avenue, Osterville, MA 02655. Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation, MSCPA or another . When remembering Barbara, always remember her kindness and generosity of spirit. For online guestbook and directions, visit

www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 28, 2020
