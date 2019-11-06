|
|
WEINER, Barbara (Rosenthal) Age 87, of Plantation, Florida, formerly of Marblehead, Massachusetts, passed away on November 1, 2019, following a sudden illness. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Weiner. Dear daughter of the late Morris and Mollie (Hershberg) Rosenthal. Devoted sister of the late Leonard Rosenthal. Loving mother of Janie Libanoff and her husband Ira of Cooper City, Florida, and Jody Kauffman and her husband David of Basking Ridge, New Jersey. Cherished grandmother of Melissa, Mitchell, and Matthew Libanoff and Melanie, Erica, and Jennifer Kauffman. A private service was held.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019