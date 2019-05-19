WEINZ, Barbara (Drake) Of Reading, formerly of Maine, and longtime resident of Chatham, Cape Cod, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. at her home surrounded by her loving family and pets.



Born September 20, 1932 in Morristown, New Jersey, Barbara was the daughter of the late Fredrick Drake and Martha (Ferguson) Drake. Barbara was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.



Barbara was a master gardener. Her love for gardening was steadfast. She was a longtime member of the Rhododendron Society and won many awards for her work in hybridizing specialty Rhododendrons. She loved her pets and her plants passionately. Barbara was a proud Democrat throughout her life. Her Front Street Antiques shop in Bath, Maine, gave her great enjoyment for many years, as did her involvement in the Mid-Coast Maine antiques community. She remained ever grateful for her sobriety of over 45 years, one day at a time.



Barbara is the loving mother of Nancy Howell and her husband Blair, and Lydia Smith and her husband Peter Le Tarte. She is the devoted grandmother of Evelyn Howell, Evin Howell, and Loretta Twomey McNeil. She is the cherished great-grandmother of Moria McNeil. Barbara is the dear sister of the late Douglas Drake ad Priscilla Drake.



Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family in the Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING, Friday, May 24th, 2019, from 5 pm to 7 pm. Parking attendants and elevator available.



Please consider donations in memory of Barbara to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130 or https://www.mspca.org/donate-now/ Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019