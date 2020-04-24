Boston Globe Obituaries
BARBARA (CHESNO) YOUNG

BARBARA (CHESNO) YOUNG Obituary
YOUNG, Barbara (Chesno) Age 90, of Stoneham. Entered eternal rest April 23, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Joseph Young. Beloved mother of Larry & Andrea Young, Bob & Joyce Young, Stuart & Andrea Young and Russell Young. Proud grandmother 7 grandchildren & 10 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Arthur Chesno. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews A 1948 graduate of Malden High School, as a student Barbara colorized black & white photos for the school. She enjoyed sewing, Mah Jong, knitting, Decoupage, hosting and attending many family events. She took great pride in her family and their accomplishments. A sign in her sewing room read "Knitting is cheaper than Psychiatry & better for you than valium." Due to current health conditions, private graveside services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Temple Shalom, 475 Winthrop St., Medford or a . For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
