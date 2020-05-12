|
DWORKIN, Barney Age 92, formerly of Malden. Entered eternal rest May 11, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Anita (Rod) Dworkin. Beloved father of April & her husband Richard Coppola and June Dworkin & her husband Jeff Wilcox. Cherished grandfather of Allie Coppola and Nicolette Coppola. Dear brother of the late Betty Zurlnick, Irving, Martin, Albert and Saul Dworkin. Due to current health conditions, services and memorial week are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a . For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020