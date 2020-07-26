|
LUBOFSKY, Barry A. Of Stoughton, MA passed away on July 24th, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of almost 53 years to Joan (Shaffman) Lubofsky. Devoted father of Marci Mitchell and her husband Eric, and Amy Durfee. Adored grandfather to Samantha Mitchell. Loving brother to Susan Sanborn, Nate Lubofsky and the late Paul Lubofsky. Dear brother-in-law to Nancy and Fred Wallace. Barry will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Barry cherished the yearly trips to Aruba with family. He will be missed dearly. Family graveside services will be privately held on Tuesday, July 28th. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite. 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or online at .
Published in The Boston Globe on July 27, 2020