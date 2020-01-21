|
|
CURHAN, Barry Of Quincy, passed away on January 11, 2020 at the age of 86. He was loving father of Jon Curhan & his wife Heidi and Jeff Curhan & his wife Linda. Adored grandfather of Daniel, Kimberly, Nicole, Jonny and Jacob. Dear brother of Ruth Cope and the late Alan Curhan. He was a graduate of Brookline High School and Boston University with a degree in Business. He was a talented painter as well as photographer. He enjoyed many hobbies, including model railroading, model rocketry, boating, fishing and woodcrafting. He will be in the hearts of those he touched forever. Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 1661 Worcester Rd., #301, Framingham, MA 01701, Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
View the online memorial for Barry CURHAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020