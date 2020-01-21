Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for BARRY CURHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARRY CURHAN


1933 - 2020
BARRY CURHAN Obituary
CURHAN, Barry Of Quincy, passed away on January 11, 2020 at the age of 86. He was loving father of Jon Curhan & his wife Heidi and Jeff Curhan & his wife Linda. Adored grandfather of Daniel, Kimberly, Nicole, Jonny and Jacob. Dear brother of Ruth Cope and the late Alan Curhan. He was a graduate of Brookline High School and Boston University with a degree in Business. He was a talented painter as well as photographer. He enjoyed many hobbies, including model railroading, model rocketry, boating, fishing and woodcrafting. He will be in the hearts of those he touched forever. Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 1661 Worcester Rd., #301, Framingham, MA 01701, Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
