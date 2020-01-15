|
BROWN, Barry David Barry David Brown, formerly of Newton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, in New Hampshire, where he had lived for the past 15 years. Beloved son of Arnold Sumner and Barbara Jean Brown, both deceased, he is survived by his brother, Eric Edward Brown, of Portland, Oregon. Raised in Newton, Barry graduated from Newton North High School and subsequently studied pinball machine repair, radio broadcasting, computers, and electronics. His first job was electrical maintenance assistant at Suffolk County Courthouse, and he later worked as a broadcasting and radio technician at AM stations, AB Free (Brighton, MA), and WJOI (New Bedford, MA). For more than 30 years, he ran an equipment repair and leasing business, and an amusement gaming circuit in New England. He also repaired hi-fi equipment, jukeboxes, video games, and Hammond organs. Barry was feature in a Boston Globe article in 2018 -- see: https://www.bostonglobe.com/business/2018/12/21/pinball-wizard- really/oTlFKQ4MZauSGgqPaNIkOM/story.html. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, January 16, at noon in the Zviller section of Baker Street Jewish Cemeteries, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. A reception will be held Sunday, February 16, at a time to be determined., at Chabad of Brookline at 496 Harvard Street, Brookline, to include a group visit to Barry's Burial plot for those unable to attend the Funeral. Tax-deductible donations in his memory can be made to the Brookline Community Center for the Arts (BCCA), earmarked towards Barry's dream of establishing a nonprofit radio station. Donations may be made at http://bccaonline.org/support/individualgiving.html For more information, contact Levine Chapels at (617) 277-8300. Levine Chapels, Brookline
