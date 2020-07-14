Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for BARRY KESSLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARRY E. KESSLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARRY E. KESSLER Obituary
KESSLER, Barry E. Of Chelsea, formerly of Quincy, MA on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Beloved son of the late Sumner J.S. & Pearl (Abelman) Kessler. Loving brother of Sheera & Ahron Solomont of Brookline. Cherished uncle of Joseph, Aleeza, and Yakira. Graveside services have been held. Shiva will be observed (outdoors) at 531 Boylston St., Brookline, MA. Barry was a diehard sports fan and a longtime season ticket holder of the Boston Bruins, and Celtics. Remembrances may be made to Maimonides School, 34 Philbrick Road, Brookline, MA 02445 www.maimonides.org or Hope Time Cure: Epilepsy Foundation, 101 Billings Street, Sharon, MA 02067 www.hopetimecure.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -