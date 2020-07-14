|
KESSLER, Barry E. Of Chelsea, formerly of Quincy, MA on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Beloved son of the late Sumner J.S. & Pearl (Abelman) Kessler. Loving brother of Sheera & Ahron Solomont of Brookline. Cherished uncle of Joseph, Aleeza, and Yakira. Graveside services have been held. Shiva will be observed (outdoors) at 531 Boylston St., Brookline, MA. Barry was a diehard sports fan and a longtime season ticket holder of the Boston Bruins, and Celtics. Remembrances may be made to Maimonides School, 34 Philbrick Road, Brookline, MA 02445 www.maimonides.org or Hope Time Cure: Epilepsy Foundation, 101 Billings Street, Sharon, MA 02067 www.hopetimecure.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020