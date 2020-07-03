Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for BARRY SHANNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARRY E. SHANNON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARRY E. SHANNON Obituary
SHANNON, Barry E. Of South Boston, January 23, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving son of the late Eloise R. and Thomas E. Shannon. Dear brother of Nancy S. Coleman and her husband Francis of Reading, his late brother Kurt P. Shannon and his sister-in-law Eileen G. Shannon of Safety Harbor, FL. He is also survived by his nephew Christopher F. Coleman of Barrington, RI and his nieces Leigh Shannon Fuller of Reading and Lauren Shannon Nolan of Milton. Barry was a proud son of South Boston. Due to the Coronavirus threat, Burial will be private. If desired, donations in memory of Barry may be made to Marian Manor, 130 Dorchester Street, South Boston, MA 02127. O'Brien Funeral Home

South Boston 617 269 1600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -