|
|
SHANNON, Barry E. Of South Boston, January 23, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving son of the late Eloise R. and Thomas E. Shannon. Dear brother of Nancy S. Coleman and her husband Francis of Reading, his late brother Kurt P. Shannon and his sister-in-law Eileen G. Shannon of Safety Harbor, FL. He is also survived by his nephew Christopher F. Coleman of Barrington, RI and his nieces Leigh Shannon Fuller of Reading and Lauren Shannon Nolan of Milton. Barry was a proud son of South Boston. Due to the Coronavirus threat, Burial will be private. If desired, donations in memory of Barry may be made to Marian Manor, 130 Dorchester Street, South Boston, MA 02127. O'Brien Funeral Home
South Boston 617 269 1600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020