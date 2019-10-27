Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Resources
BARRY H. FRIEDMAN Obituary
FRIEDMAN, Barry H. Age 82, of Peabody, MA, formerly of Westwood, MA. Everyone loved Barry. Friends of over 70 years, or a sausage vendor at Fenway he just met. Across the globe: colleagues in Japan and Korea and Holland, Rotarians in the UK, hotel managers in Bali, a tailor in Hong Kong - each shared stories, jokes and the best local restaurants. He was an entrepreneur, an engineer, a salesman - a founder of Copley Controls. Decades of service with Rotary International and, more recently, Founder and President of Gift of Life New England - which saved dozens of children with life-saving heart surgery. Barry was born and grew up in Brookline, MA. He attended Brookline High, UMass Amherst, and received two Master's degrees from Northeastern. He lived most of his life (over 50 years) in Westwood, MA, winning town tennis tournaments and as the head of the committee building the town's new cemetery. He was an active member of Temple Beth David and enjoyed regular Sunday breakfasts at Ann's Diner. Barry traveled the world (all 7 continents and over 50 countries), but always found a way to enjoy the Patriots and Red Sox games in real-time - regardless of the time-zone. By far his greatest love and pride was his family. Loving and devoted husband of 54 years to Barbara (of Peabody, MA, formerly Westwood, MA and Montgomery, AL), father to Paul (Hillsborough, CA) and Jeffery (North Reading, MA). Adoring grandfather to Jonathan, Ben and Eliza. Brother to Linda and Rachel. Services in the chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Following interment, shiva will be at the home of Jeffrey Friedman until 7 pm, and Wednesday 2-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barry's memory may be made to Dana Farber, P.O. Box 829168, Boston, MA 02284. Arrangements by Brezniak Funeral Directors - www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
