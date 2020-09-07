CURRAN, Barry J. Of Quincy, born in Clashmore, County Waterford, Ireland to the late Bartholomew Curran and late Maura (Tobin) Curran, passed away unexpectedly on September 2, 2020. Barry was the beloved husband of Bridget (Folan) Curran, originally of Inishmaan, Co. Galway, Ireland and devoted father of Steven Curran, both of Quincy. Loving brother to Liam and his wife Mary, the late Mossie and wife Veronica, the late Richie, Jerome and wife Melanie, and Pat and wife Miranda, all of Clashmore, Co. Waterford, Mary (Curran) Dinneen of Ladysbridge, Co. Cork, Margaret (Curran) Power, of Fermoy, Co. Cork, Bree (Curran) O'Donoghue and her husband Kieran of Oceanside, NY, and loved also by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, and many close friends. Suaimhneas Siorai ar Anam. Visiting Hours will be held in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Wednesday, September 9th from 4:00pm-8:00pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. (Please follow COVID -19 guidelines if attending). The Visiting Hours for Barry will also be live-streamed for relatives and friends unable to attend. Information on how to access live-streaming will be posted on this website the morning of September 9th. Burial will take place in Ireland. William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-232-8600





