Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St
Sharon, MA 02067
(781) 828-7216
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
the chapel of Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St.
Sharon, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARRY MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARRY M. MILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARRY M. MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Barry M. Of Needham, on August 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda (Gefen) Miller. Devoted father of Scott Miller and his wife Christine, and Lisa Miller. Dear grandfather of Cecelia Miller and Andrew Miller. Dear brother of the late Carol. Dear brother-in-law of Gerald S. Gefen. Services in the chapel of Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 2:00 pm. Memorial observance will be announced at services. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a .
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now