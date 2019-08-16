|
MILLER, Barry M. Of Needham, on August 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda (Gefen) Miller. Devoted father of Scott Miller and his wife Christine, and Lisa Miller. Dear grandfather of Cecelia Miller and Andrew Miller. Dear brother of the late Carol. Dear brother-in-law of Gerald S. Gefen. Services in the chapel of Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 2:00 pm. Memorial observance will be announced at services. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a .
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 17, 2019