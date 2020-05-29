Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for BARRY ROWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARRY MORTON ROWE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARRY MORTON ROWE Obituary
ROWE, Barry Morton Of Mashpee, MA entered into rest on May 28th, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Worcester, MA, he was the son of the late Al and Bessie (Gordon) Rowe. Beloved husband of Melva F. (Moskowitz) Rowe for 59 years. Devoted father to Karen Ammons and her husband Jeffrey, Jeffrey Rowe and his wife Sandra, and Rachel Strauss and her husband Philip. Loving brother of Frances Rosenblatt. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Joshua, Emily, Kyla, Jessica, Jeremy, and Zachary. Barry was the Director of Purchasing at M.I.T. He served in the Navy for 20 years and retired as a Commander. He was a generous and kind person with a terrific sense of humor. He was devoted to his wife and family and loved to play golf and tennis. A graveside service will take place privately at Sharon Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy in Barry's memory may be donated to the VNA Hospice of Cape Cod by mail to Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation, PO Box 370, Hyannis, MA 02601, or online at https://support.givetocapecodhealth.org/donate Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -