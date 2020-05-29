|
|
ROWE, Barry Morton Of Mashpee, MA entered into rest on May 28th, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Worcester, MA, he was the son of the late Al and Bessie (Gordon) Rowe. Beloved husband of Melva F. (Moskowitz) Rowe for 59 years. Devoted father to Karen Ammons and her husband Jeffrey, Jeffrey Rowe and his wife Sandra, and Rachel Strauss and her husband Philip. Loving brother of Frances Rosenblatt. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Joshua, Emily, Kyla, Jessica, Jeremy, and Zachary. Barry was the Director of Purchasing at M.I.T. He served in the Navy for 20 years and retired as a Commander. He was a generous and kind person with a terrific sense of humor. He was devoted to his wife and family and loved to play golf and tennis. A graveside service will take place privately at Sharon Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy in Barry's memory may be donated to the VNA Hospice of Cape Cod by mail to Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation, PO Box 370, Hyannis, MA 02601, or online at https://support.givetocapecodhealth.org/donate Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2020