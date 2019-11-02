Boston Globe Obituaries
BARRY T. HURVITZ

HURVITZ, Barry T. Of Sharon, MA, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the age of 77. Dear son of the late Joseph and Helen (Mitchell) Hurvitz and brother of Kenneth Hurvitz and Beverly Schmidt. Loving father of Joseph Hurvitz and his partner, Jessica Searles, and Jason Hurvitz and his wife Tori. Cherished grandfather of Brady Hurvitz. Also survived by his four nephews. Services were private. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Barry can be donated to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
