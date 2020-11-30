1/
BARRY THOMAS NIEMAN
NIEMAN, Barry Thomas Of Whidbey Island, WA, November 1, 2020. Beloved son of Barbara (Willwerth) Nieman and the late Richard Nieman. Brother of Richard Nieman, Barbara Winslow, Michael Nieman, Philip Nieman, John and Theresa Painter, the late Paul and David Nieman. Uncle of the late Christopher Nieman. Further survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass celebrated in Sacred Hearts Church, 297 Main St., Malden, Monday, December 7th, at 10 a.m. Interment services will be held at a later date. All attending must wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing protocols. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barry's memory to The Independence Fund, 9013 Perimeter Fund Drive, Suite E, Charlotte, NC 28216. Barry was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy. Arrangements by the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Funeral Service of WOBURN. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
