Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for BARTHOLOMEW FINNERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARTHOLOMEW FINNERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARTHOLOMEW FINNERTY Obituary
FINNERTY, Bartholomew Of Milton, passed away peacefully, May 26th. Beloved Husband of Nora (Reilly). Devoted father of David Finnerty & his wife Cathy, Mary Finnerty and Anne Schulze and her husband Clint. Loving grandfather of Bridget, Martin, Anthony, Nora, Zoe and Roland. Brother of Michael Finnerty of Ireland & Colman Finnerty and David Finnerty, both of Milton, Clare Deegan of England and Ann Hosty and Winnie Carrick, both of Ireland. Funeral private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fr. Payton Center, 518 Washington St., North Easton, MA 02356. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit: www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Bartholomew FINNERTY
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARTHOLOMEW's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -