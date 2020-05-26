|
FINNERTY, Bartholomew Of Milton, passed away peacefully, May 26th. Beloved Husband of Nora (Reilly). Devoted father of David Finnerty & his wife Cathy, Mary Finnerty and Anne Schulze and her husband Clint. Loving grandfather of Bridget, Martin, Anthony, Nora, Zoe and Roland. Brother of Michael Finnerty of Ireland & Colman Finnerty and David Finnerty, both of Milton, Clare Deegan of England and Ann Hosty and Winnie Carrick, both of Ireland. Funeral private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fr. Payton Center, 518 Washington St., North Easton, MA 02356. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit: www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020