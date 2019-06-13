CHANDLER, Bartlett W. "Butchie" Age 72, of Bedford, formerly of Somerville, June 7, 2019. Son of the late Mary (McDermott) and Bartlett W. Chandler, Sr. Dear brother of Mary Armsden and her husband William of Salem, Thomas Chandler and his wife Louise of Andover, Leslie Adams and her husband Alan of Belmont, NH David Chandler and his wife Karen of Falmouth, Margaret Morris and her husband Brad of Plymouth and the late Elizabeth and Francis Chandler. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Monday at 10:30AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Ann Church, Somerville at 11AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Monday morning 9:30AM – 10:30AM. Interment with military honors at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Butchie's memory can be made to the Bravo Unit at the E. N. Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730. Butchie was a US Army Veteran who served actively in Vietnam. For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary