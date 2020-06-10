Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARTLEY QUINN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARTLEY QUINN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARTLEY QUINN Obituary
QUINN, Bartley Of Stoughton, formerly of Roslindale, passed away June 10th. Beloved husband of Anne L. (Fisher). Father of Stephen Quinn and his wife Kim of Boston, Sean Quinn and his wife Courtney of Sandwich, Annemarie Murphy and her husband Brian of Canton, Caroline Fahey and her husband Dan of Pembroke, Andrea Sullivan and her husband David of Stoughton and Adrian Quinn and his wife Amy of Canton. Brother of Mary Clifford of Milton, Patrick Quinn and his wife Mary of West Roxbury, Frank Quinn and his wife Mary of Ireland and the late Martin Quinn. Also survived by 16 grandchildren. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Saturday morning at 11:30. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Masks are required at church and the cemetery. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARTLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -