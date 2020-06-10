|
QUINN, Bartley Of Stoughton, formerly of Roslindale, passed away June 10th. Beloved husband of Anne L. (Fisher). Father of Stephen Quinn and his wife Kim of Boston, Sean Quinn and his wife Courtney of Sandwich, Annemarie Murphy and her husband Brian of Canton, Caroline Fahey and her husband Dan of Pembroke, Andrea Sullivan and her husband David of Stoughton and Adrian Quinn and his wife Amy of Canton. Brother of Mary Clifford of Milton, Patrick Quinn and his wife Mary of West Roxbury, Frank Quinn and his wife Mary of Ireland and the late Martin Quinn. Also survived by 16 grandchildren. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Saturday morning at 11:30. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Masks are required at church and the cemetery. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2020