ZIZZA, Battista "John" Age 91 years, of Medford, died on Saturday, May 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at the in Danvers. He was the beloved husband of Grazia "Grace" (Novia) Zizza, with whom he shared over 68 years of marriage. John was born in Anzano di Puglia, Foggia, Italy, he was the son of the late Euplio and Guiseppina (Mastrangelo) Zizza. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Josephine Chiachio and her husband Vincent of Stoneham, Elliott Zizza and his wife Marie of Quincy, John Zizza and his wife Donna of Medford, Ricky Zizza of Medford and Steven Zizza and his wife Melissa of Winchester. He also leaves 9 grandchildren, Andrea (Chiachio) Romano and her husband Robert, Danielle Chiachio, Jessica Falzone and her husband Michael, Eric Zizza and his wife Elizabeth, John Zizza, Lisa McSweeney and her husband Kevin, Nick Zizza and his wife Janelle, Christina Zizza, Olivia Zizza and six great-grandchildren, Emma, Elaine, and Evan Zizza, Joseph Romano, Alessia Falzone, and Ava McSweeney. He was the brother of the late Angelina Staffiere. He also leaves many nieces and nephews in Italy. His Funeral will be held from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem Street, MALDEN, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 9:00 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford at 10:00 AM. Visiting Hours are on Tuesday, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM in the Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Donations in his memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2019