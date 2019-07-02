HERSH, Beatrice A Beatrice A Hersh, of Wayland, died July 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health. Bea is survived by Arthur Hersh, her best friend and husband of 61 years; her sons Jeffrey Hersh and his wife Hope of Ashland; and Jonathan Hersh and his wife Deborah of Northborough, and by their son, and Bea's beloved grandson, Samuel. Bea was an avid reader, knitter, a Worthy Matron of Germania Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, a keen student of history, and a graduate of Regis College. Bea was born in Boston, the only child of Aaron and Ida Cohen. Raised in Brockton, she was the protégé of her father who owned a local retail store. Bea was a devoted mother and homemaker, a Den Mother and Real Estate broker. Bea will be remembered for her uncommon intelligence, sardonic wit, bright smile and her complete and fierce devotion to her family. Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Sharon Memorial Park Chapel, 40 Dedham St. Sharon, MA at 10AM. Immediately following interment, friends are invited to join the family at the home of Jonathan and Deborah Hersh. Donations in Bea's memory may be made to the , www.arthritis.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019