Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Sharon Memorial Park Chapel
40 Dedham St.
Sharon, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BEATRICE HERSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BEATRICE A. HERSH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BEATRICE A. HERSH Obituary
HERSH, Beatrice A Beatrice A Hersh, of Wayland, died July 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health. Bea is survived by Arthur Hersh, her best friend and husband of 61 years; her sons Jeffrey Hersh and his wife Hope of Ashland; and Jonathan Hersh and his wife Deborah of Northborough, and by their son, and Bea's beloved grandson, Samuel. Bea was an avid reader, knitter, a Worthy Matron of Germania Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, a keen student of history, and a graduate of Regis College. Bea was born in Boston, the only child of Aaron and Ida Cohen. Raised in Brockton, she was the protégé of her father who owned a local retail store. Bea was a devoted mother and homemaker, a Den Mother and Real Estate broker. Bea will be remembered for her uncommon intelligence, sardonic wit, bright smile and her complete and fierce devotion to her family. Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Sharon Memorial Park Chapel, 40 Dedham St. Sharon, MA at 10AM. Immediately following interment, friends are invited to join the family at the home of Jonathan and Deborah Hersh. Donations in Bea's memory may be made to the , www.arthritis.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
Download Now