BEATRICE ANN DE MUNICK "BEA" (MONTES) KEIZER

de MUNICK KEIZER, Beatrice Ann "Bea" (Montes) Age 81, of Belmont, and most recently Cambridge, MA, born in New York, NY on June 23, 1937, passed away on April 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Johannes "Hans" de Muinck Keizer. Bea's Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will take place at the First Church (UU) in Belmont, MA on Saturday, June 22 at 2 p.m. Please wear or incorporate the color red (her absolute favorite color) in your attire in Bea's memory if you are attending the service. www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019
