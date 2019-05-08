CASTAR, Beatrice (Kirschenberg) Beatrice (Kirschenberg) Castar, peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Dedham, MA. at the age of 93. Daughter of the late David and Molly (Todtman) Kirschenberg. Beloved wife of the late George Castar. Devoted mother of Steven & his wife Amy Castar and Elissa & her husband David Rosenthal. Loving sister of the late Dorothy Kemery, and Aaron Kirsch. Cherished grandmother of Rebecca and Adam Castar and Marlee Rosenthal. Beatrice, known by her family and closest friends as "Babe", grew up in Brooklyn where she met the love of her life at the age of 15. Up until his death, she and George were inseparable for 76 years of a marriage marked by laughter, compatible companionship and travels around the world he promised he would show her. She was an expert typist, working at secretarial jobs before children and later as they grew, she achieved her lifelong goal of working as a medical receptionist until her retirement. She adored her older brother and sister, remaining close to them despite the geographical distance that separated them. She was a creative seamstress, a talented knitter, and her culinary skills rivaled any master chef on the cooking shows she loved to watch on television. She took up tennis in her sixties, playing doubles with her husband and a wide circle of friends they shared in Florida where they lived for 35 joyful years. They moved 13 years ago from their Florida condo to an in-law apartment in Sharon, MA sharing a warm and close relationship with her daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter and granddog Tivo. The renewed proximity to her son and his family in New York afforded her many cherished family times spent together. She had a classy style, a quick wit, a sharp mind, and could make anyone feel instantly comfortable in her presence making her an unforgettable woman who will be dearly missed. Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington St, CANTON on Friday, May 10th at 12:30 PM followed by interment at Sharon Memorial Park. Shiva observance will be held at the home of Elissa and David Rosenthal immediately following the funeral on Friday from 2:30 to 5:30 pm and on Saturday, from 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to or . Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019