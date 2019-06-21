Boston Globe Obituaries
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
BEATRICE E. (COOPER) DEMMONS

DEMMONS, Beatrice E. (Cooper) Of Sharon, passed away June 21st. Beloved mother of Edward L. Demmons of Sharon, Richard P. Demmons and his wife Christine of Farmington, NH and the late Michael Demmons. Sister of Sandra Mohammed of RI, Virginia Philabrant of Seekonk and the late Robert Cooper. Grandmother of Kevin, Meghan, Jason, and Amanda Demmons. Great-grandmother of Olivia Demmons. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Service at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Monday at 12 noon. Visiting Hour prior to the service from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon. Burial private. Donations may be made in her memory to Season's Hospice, 597 Randolph Ave., Milton, MA 02186. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 22, 2019
