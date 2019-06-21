|
|
DEMMONS, Beatrice E. (Cooper) Of Sharon, passed away June 21st. Beloved mother of Edward L. Demmons of Sharon, Richard P. Demmons and his wife Christine of Farmington, NH and the late Michael Demmons. Sister of Sandra Mohammed of RI, Virginia Philabrant of Seekonk and the late Robert Cooper. Grandmother of Kevin, Meghan, Jason, and Amanda Demmons. Great-grandmother of Olivia Demmons. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Service at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Monday at 12 noon. Visiting Hour prior to the service from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon. Burial private. Donations may be made in her memory to Season's Hospice, 597 Randolph Ave., Milton, MA 02186. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 22, 2019