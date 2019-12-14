|
DEVANE, Beatrice E. (Dion) Of Waltham, December 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Devane. Mother of Thomas J. Devane, Jr. (Theresa) of Humarock, David J. Devane (Diane) of Waltham and Robert J. Devane (Susan) of Framingham. Grandmother of Casey Devane, T.J. Devane (Amanda Hale), David Devane (Sarah Craft), John Devane (Christine Arico), Brittany McHatten (Tyson), Robert Devane and Alexandra Devane. Great-grandmother of Caroline and Joseph Devane. Sister of the late Norman and Richard Dion. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Bea's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Wednesday, December 18th, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02453. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 16, 2019