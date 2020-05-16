|
CAMPBELL, Beatrice Elizabeth (MacDonell) It is with great sadness that the family of Beatrice Elizabeth (MacDonell) Campbell announce her passing on May 13, 2020 at St. Patrick's Manor, Framingham, MA at the age of 80. "Bea" was born to the late Angus J. and Mary Ann (Gillis) MacDonell on July 2, 1939 in Port Hood, Nova Scotia, Canada. She was the beloved wife of the late John A. Campbell, whom she married on August 28, 1962. They emigrated to Watertown, MA where they became rooted members of the community and raised their 5 children. Bea was the loving mother of Sharon (Joe) Quinn of Wildwood, MO, Carleen (Tim) Connors of Ashland, MA, John of Hudson, MA, Brendon (Jessie) of Framingham, MA and Pamela (Brad) Gould of Dover, NH. She cherished her role as "Nana Bea" and leaves behind 12 grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Connor (Emily) Quinn of St. Louis, MO, Caroline Quinn of St. Louis, MO, Corey Quinn of Chicago, IL, Hannah and Tim Connors of Ashland, MA, John and Lindsey Campbell of Maynard, MA, Natalie, Luke and Delaney Campbell of Framingham, MA, James and Sadie Gould of Dover, NH. Bea is survived by her brothers, Blaise (Mary Lou) MacDonell and John (Jeanette) MacDonell of Ontario, Canada. Sisters-in-law Magdeline (Vesty) MacDonell of Michigan, Margaret Campbell, Mary Campbell and brother-in-law Angus Campbell of Nova Scotia, Canada. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she always held close to her heart. Bea was predeceased by brothers, Donald Alex (Catherine) MacDonell, Vesty (Magdeline) MacDonell and sisters, Mae (Angus Bernard) MacDonald, Margaret MacDonell and Theresa MacDonell. She was a dedicated home health care provider for many years in the greater Boston area. Bea and her late husband John, were long standing members of the Canadian American Club in Watertown, MA. She loved attending their events, gathering with friends, listening to John's Cape Breton violin music and dancing a square set or two. Bea had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh and inherited that great MacDonell wit! She thoroughly enjoyed her summers with family and friends at her summer home in Port Hood, Nova Scotia, which was so dear to her heart. She had a true gift of making everyone feel welcomed. Her home was your home. The door was always open, a bed for those who were sleepy, a meal for those who were hungry and the teapot was always on! Arrangements are entrusted to the care of MacDonald Rockwell Funeral Home in Watertown, MA. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Watertown. Due to the current public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings, the Funeral Service and interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date when all can gather safely to celebrate this wonderful woman. Donations may be made in Bea's name to the at MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020