MUISE, Beatrice F. (Lynskey) Of Dorchester, passed away on November 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. Muise. Dear sister of the late William E. Lynskey, Mary L. McCormack, and Joseph H. Lynskey. Loving aunt of Patricia McKay, Theresa Lynskey, Edward Lynskey, and Joseph Lynskey. Cherished great-aunt of Nicholas and Suzanne McKay. Also survived by many loving friends in Dorchester Center. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Monday from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Gregory's Church, Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Due to the ongoing health crisis, face masks and proper social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Beatrice may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com