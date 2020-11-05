1/
BEATRICE F. (LYNSKEY) MUISE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BEATRICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUISE, Beatrice F. (Lynskey) Of Dorchester, passed away on November 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. Muise. Dear sister of the late William E. Lynskey, Mary L. McCormack, and Joseph H. Lynskey. Loving aunt of Patricia McKay, Theresa Lynskey, Edward Lynskey, and Joseph Lynskey. Cherished great-aunt of Nicholas and Suzanne McKay. Also survived by many loving friends in Dorchester Center. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Monday from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Gregory's Church, Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Due to the ongoing health crisis, face masks and proper social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Beatrice may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gregory's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved