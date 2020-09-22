1/
BEATRICE J. (WORAS) LYNCH
LYNCH, Beatrice J. (Woras) A lifelong Arlington resident, passed away on September 20th at the age of 93. Wife of the late Francis J. Lynch. Survived by her daughter, Kathleen A. Lynch of Arlington and her eight beloved grandcats, Domino, Winston, Kaspurr, Blaze, Sydney, Kashmir, Kalvyn and Kingsley; all of whom brought her much joy. Also survived by three nephews and many cousins. Sister of the late Charles P. Woras. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Beatrice to an animal charity of your choice. All arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Ave., ARLINGTON. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
