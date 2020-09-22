LYNCH, Beatrice J. (Woras) A lifelong Arlington resident, passed away on September 20th at the age of 93. Wife of the late Francis J. Lynch. Survived by her daughter, Kathleen A. Lynch of Arlington and her eight beloved grandcats, Domino, Winston, Kaspurr, Blaze, Sydney, Kashmir, Kalvyn and Kingsley; all of whom brought her much joy. Also survived by three nephews and many cousins. Sister of the late Charles P. Woras. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Beatrice to an animal charity of your choice
