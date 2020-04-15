Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BEATRICE SECINARO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BEATRICE L. (FAMIANO) SECINARO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BEATRICE L. (FAMIANO) SECINARO Obituary
SECINARO, Beatrice L. (Famiano) Age 83 of Lee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Betty was born on January 20, 1937 in Newton, MA; the daughter of Antonio and Dora (tilio) Famiano.

Betty was a demure, selfless, intelligent woman. She took great pride in her children and grandchildren. She was a talented cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, lovingly made from scratch, including her famous lasagna. She loved animals, especially cats, and always had a pet cat throughout her life.

Betty worked for many years as a billing clerk at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, NH before retiring. She enjoyed spending time with her co-workers, even after her retirement.

Betty was predeceased by her husband Mario Secinaro; and survived by her sons, Anthony Secinaro and his wife Debbie, Robert Secinaro and his wife Kathy, and Paul Secinaro; and her grandchildren Kristina Metzler, Michael Secinaro and Shane Secinaro.

Memorial donations may be made in Betty's name to The New Hampshire SPCA https://www.classy.org/give/127067/#!/donation/checkout

A Memorial Service celebrating Betty's life is planned, however, due to the current pandemic, it will be delayed and announced at a later date. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BEATRICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -