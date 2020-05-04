|
GARGARO, Beatrice M. (Nardone) Died peacefully at St. Patrick's Manor on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Wife of the late Alfredo Gargaro and mother of the late Enzo M. Gargaro. Beatrice is survived by her beloved daughter Liliana (Gargaro) Connolly & her husband Peter Connolly, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Peter Connolly, III & his wife Siobhan, Nicholas Connolly, Chase Connolly, Marc Gargaro & his wife Christine, Nico Gargaro & his wife Nicole and Darlene McGlaughlin. Dear great-grandmother of Carolina, Santino, Vienna & Simone. Beatrice was a devoted mother, grandmother & great-grandmother. Her primary goal in life was to instill the strength of keeping family together. She spent many hours gardening and teaching her children and grandchildren how to make pasta, pizza and the annual jarring of tomatoes in the back yard of Faxon Street. She served the Nonantum community in numerous ways. She was passionate about music and would break out in song whenever the opportunity presented itself. Our hearts are broken but her strength lives in all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private service will be held by the family in Newton Cemetery. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020